PDEA-Iloilo, PNP joint operation dismantles drug den in Iloilo City

A JOINT operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) led to the successful dismantling of a drug den in Sitio Dikers, Barangay Benedicto, Jaro, Iloilo City on April 25, 2024.

The buy-bust operation around 8 p.m.resulted in the arrest of two suspects, alias Tata Ming, 32, and alias Frank, 36.

Authorities confiscated several sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 19 grams with an estimated value of P228,000.

Additional drug paraphernalia, including a plastic straw, aluminum foils, an improvised toter, lighters, a coin purse, a pencil case, and a mobile phone, were also seized.

The arrested individuals are now facing charges for violating Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by the PDEA Iloilo Provincial Office with the Regional Special Enforcement Team (Rset) Alpha, Intel, and Investigation Section, PNP Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit (Pdeg-Sou)-Western Visayas, and the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3, led by Police Captain Melchor Tolentino. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)