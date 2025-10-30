PDEA, partner agencies conduct 'Oplan Harabas 2025' in Western Visayas

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas (PDEA 6), in coordination with the Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO 6) and partner agencies, conducted “Oplan Harabas 2025” across Western Visayas on October 29 to ensure safe and drug-free travel during the Undas season.

A total of 1,013 transport personnel, composed of 876 drivers, 135 conductors, and two dispatchers from terminals in Iloilo, Aklan, Antique, and Capiz, underwent random drug testing. Of the total number, six tested positive for illegal drug use, while 1,007 yielded negative results.

LTO 6 Regional Director Lawyer Gaudioso P. Geduspan II said the driver’s licenses of those who tested positive were immediately confiscated and placed under suspension pending the confirmatory results. “If the confirmatory test is still positive, we will recommend revocation of the driver’s license,” Geduspan stressed, emphasizing the agency’s “unwavering commitment to protect commuters.”

PDEA 6 Regional Director Ralph Rommel D. Torres underscored that “Oplan Harabas” aims to maintain drug-free roads and terminals, ensuring the safety of passengers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. “The initiative reinforces the government’s effort to safeguard commuters and prevent drug-impaired driving,” Torres said.

The anti-drug operation was conducted jointly by PDEA 6, LTO 6, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Department of Health – Western Visayas Center for Health Development (DOH–WV CHD), Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), Philippine National Police – Highway Patrol Group, Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS), and the local government units of Malay in Aklan, San Remigio in Antique, San Jose de Buenavista in Antique, Pavia in Iloilo, Roxas City in Capiz, and the provinces of Aklan, Antique, and Capiz.

To strengthen the campaign, the PDEA Narcotics Detection K9 Units were also deployed to conduct sweeping and inspection operations in transport terminals. No illegal drugs were detected during the inspection.

The licenses of the six transport personnel remain suspended pending confirmatory results from PDEA. According to LTO 6, if the results confirm the initial findings, the agency will initiate license revocation procedures.

Geduspan said the operation aligns with the national government’s directive to eliminate illegal drug use among public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, stressing that drug-impaired driving is a contributing factor to the country’s average of 12,000 road crash fatalities annually.

Authorities assured that similar random inspections and drug testing operations will continue throughout the year as part of a sustained campaign to maintain road safety and protect the riding public. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)