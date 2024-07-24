Peace groups in Western Visayas rally in support of Marcos’ Sona

HUNDREDS of peace advocates across Panay and Negros Islands joined simultaneous rallies on July 22, 2024 to express their support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the Army's 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the peace advocacy groups for their bravery and commitment to supporting the government's peace initiatives.

Sison highlighted these rallies as a testament to the growing peace movement in the region and their dedication to building a society with stable internal peace and security.

“Through these peaceful demonstrations of solidarity and support, the peace advocacy groups in Panay and Negros have sent a clear message: that together, with passion and determination, we can work towards a future free from violence and conflict,” Sison said.

Sison encouraged other peace advocates to follow the examples of Sentrong Alyansa ng mga Mamamayan para sa Bayan (Sambayanan); Alliance for Peace, Environment, and Sustainability (Apes); and Samahan Defense Force Multiplier (SDFM).

In Iloilo City, members of the Apes Metro-Iloilo and the SDFM gathered at the Iloilo Provincial Capitol.

Led by Apes president Rey Cachuela and SDFM president Jerry Sumalapao, participants from various sectors, including labor, youth, and transport, called for the expansion of the Anti-Terror Law and an end to the decades-long communist insurgency.

Cachuela, a former member of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) in the urban areas, urged Marcos to firmly commit to ending terrorism.

In Negros Occidental, members of Sambayanan-Negros, led by Jonel Moreno and Danilo Anion, held a rally under the theme "Uswag Mamumugon Para sa Bag-ong Pilipinas" (Empowered Citizens for a New Philippines) in Barangay Washington, Escalante City.

Participants raised banners demanding an end to terrorism, extortion, harassment, and the recruitment of minors by the NPA.

Former rebel Ka Joross shared his experiences during the rally, shedding light on the hardships he faced within the armed group.

He denounced the CPP-NPA-NDF's deceptive tactics used for recruitment and emphasized the harm inflicted on innocent civilians.

These groups have actively promoted peace by spreading awareness and supporting government programs that foster harmony, unity, and inclusivity. (Leo Solinap)