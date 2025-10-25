PH, Australian troops strengthen interoperability in Capiz

THE Philippines–Australia Army-to-Army Exercise (PAAAE) “Kasangga 2025-02” continues to intensify in Capiz as troops from the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) and the Australian Defense Force (ADF) engage in a month-long series of joint and combined military trainings to enhance interoperability and tactical proficiency.

The bilateral exercise, which began on October 8, 2025, includes specialized training modules such as mortar gunnery, combat stress and medical response, drone operations, personnel search, casualty collection point setup, and coastal defense maneuvers like small boat insertion and extraction.

These activities are designed to simulate real-world battlefield conditions to boost the readiness and coordination of both armies in addressing regional security challenges.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3ID based in Jamindan, Capiz, underscored the importance of the Kasangga exercise in strengthening defense cooperation between the Philippines and Australia.

“This training is not just about tactics and firepower. It’s about building trust, understanding each other’s capabilities, and preparing together for any contingency that may arise,” Samson said.

The Kasangga 2025-02 exercises, expected to last 31 days, involve hundreds of soldiers from both the Philippines and Australia.

The training is part of a broader defense cooperation framework aimed at enhancing mutual defense capabilities and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The exercises demonstrate a shared commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and partnership. (Leo Solinap)