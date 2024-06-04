Philippine Army's 3ID on high alert amid Mt. Kanlaon eruption

THE 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army has put its Disaster Response Task Units (DRTUs) in Negros Island on high alert in response to the recent "phreatic eruption" of Mt. Kanlaon on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Phreatic eruptions occur when steam becomes superheated due to its proximity to magma.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the Army's 3ID, swiftly transitioned its forces in Negros to a heightened state of alert.

Infantry brigades, battalions, and reserve units mobilized troops and essential assets to support affected communities.

"Our troops are well-equipped and trained to manage such crises. We stand ready to deliver immediate assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents affected by the eruption," Sison said.

The deployment includes engineering units clearing debris, establishing safe evacuation routes, and dispatching medical teams to provide first aid and address medical concerns.

Prioritizing collaboration with local government units (LGU) and disaster response agencies is crucial for a unified, effective response, aiming to streamline efforts, minimize response times, and optimize resource allocation.

"The synergy between your Army and local authorities is vital in effectively managing this disaster. By working together, we can enhance our response and provide comprehensive support to the affected communities," Sison said.

The 3ID is concurrently engaged in educating the public on safety protocols during volcanic eruptions.

Informational campaigns are being launched to educate residents on evacuation routes, emergency contact numbers, and safety measures, aiming to help communities navigate the eruption crisis safely.

"The 3ID will continue to closely monitor the situation and will be ready to respond, as needed, to address emerging challenges. Rest assured that we will sustain our humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations for all Negrenses until normalcy is restored," Sison concluded.

In response to the phreatic eruption of Mt. Kanlaon, the 3ID has swiftly deployed troops and resources to Negros Island.

The deployment is centered around providing support for evacuation efforts, offering medical aid, and addressing logistical needs. (SunStar Philippines)