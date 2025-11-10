Pilar, Bataan’s 5th most wanted man arrested in Hamtic, Antique

POLICE arrested the fifth most wanted person of Pilar, Bataan for sexual assault in Barangay Linaban, Hamtic, Antique at 12:54 p.m. on August 6, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Ferdie, 55, a laborer and resident of Pilar, Bataan, was temporarily staying with his partner in Hamtic, Antique.

He was wanted for violation of Article 266-A (2) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for their successful coordination and swift action.

“The successful arrest of a most wanted person from another region is a clear message that no criminal can escape the long arm of the law. Sooner or later, justice will catch up with them, wherever they may try to hide,” Ligan said.

Personnel of the Hamtic Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the Pilar MPS of the Bataan Police Provincial Office, carried out the operation by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court in Balanga City, Bataan on August 4, 2025. The court recommended bail of P200,000.

The arrested suspect is under the custody of the Hamtic MPS for proper disposition prior to turnover to the court concerned. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)