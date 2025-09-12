Pilar police nab man for qualified rape, attempted rape

PERSONNEL from Pilar Municipal Police Station arrested Capiz’s second most wanted person (MWP) for qualified rape and attempted qualified rape in Barangay Poblacion, Pilar, Capiz, at 4:23 p.m. on September 11, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Chael, 35, a laborer and resident of Pilar, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued in Roxas City, Capiz, on September 10, 2025.

No bail was recommended for the case of qualified rape, while bail of P200,000 was set for attempted qualified rape.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the Pilar Municipal Police Station for their efforts.

“I commend the personnel of Pilar MPS for the successful arrest of this wanted criminal. To the public, rest assured that we will remain relentless in pursuing lawless elements and bringing them behind bars, as part of our commitment to ensure peace and security in our communities,” Ligan said.

The suspect is under the custody of Pilar Municipal Police Station for proper disposition of his cases. (Leo Solinap)