PNP chief to inaugurate 4 new police stations in Iloilo

FOUR new police stations will be inaugurated in Iloilo City when Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil visits the city on July 2, 2024.

The four new stations will bring to 10 the total number of police stations in Iloilo City.

Before visiting the new police stations, Marbil will first visit the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas. This will be his first visit as chief PNP. He will be greeted by Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, the PRO-Western Visayas director.

Marbil is also set to attend the groundbreaking of the PRO-Western Visayas’ new command center and blessing of its Visayas Road Network and Multi-Purpose Building.

From the regional office, Marbil will visit Police Station 7 in Tanza Icare, City Proper District.

The three other new police stations are in Barrio Obrero Barangay Hall, Lapuz (Police Station 8); Uswag Youth Center, Jaro (Police Station 9); and ICare Gaisano, Mandurriao (Police Station 10).

Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his delight at the approval of the four new police stations for the city.

"This is a dream come true for us. We have been qualified since late 2019; however, due to the pandemic, it was put on hold," he said.

According to Treñas, the existing ICare Center in Barangay Esperanza will be converted into the Esperanza Police Station. Also, the old barangay hall of Obrero will be repurposed to house a new police station.

"The Esperanza ICare is a fitting house for the Esperanza Police Station. The old barangay hall of Bo. Obrero is also fitting," Treñas said.

The Iloilo City mayor is currently finalizing the construction of the Megaworld ICare and plans to begin construction on another ICare in Bankers Tabuc Suba soon.

"We have procured the office desks, chairs, computers, and the rest. Three police cars have already been procured since the PNP will provide one," Treñas said.

He expressed his gratitude to Marbil, Wanky, and Iloilo City Police Office Director Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica for approving the additional stations.

"Response time will be faster. Iloilo City welcomes the four police stations and the 147 new policemen. Salamat gid," Treñas said. (Leo Solinap)