Police, Army conduct community engagement in San Joaquin

PERSONNEL from the 1st Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), the 601st Mobile Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), and the Philippine Army's 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion (61IB) conducted a two-day community engagement activity with residents of Barangay Bad-as, San Joaquin, Iloilo from September 29 to 30, 2025.

The initiative included lectures and dialogues with residents, barangay officials, and barangay tanods, focusing on crime prevention, anti-illegal drug measures, the legal basis for warrantless arrests, and basic arrest techniques for tanods.

In addition to the lectures, the team provided free haircuts to elementary and high school students and other community members.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arnel Solis, force commander of the 1st Iloilo PMFC, said the activity is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with local communities.

“We are happy that we were able to talk to our fellow countrymen in Barangay Bad-as and share knowledge on how they can maintain peace and order in their area. We also thank the residents and barangay officials, under the leadership of their Punong Barangay, for the warm welcome,” Solis said.

The community engagement activity highlighted the dedication of the police and military, particularly the 61IB led by Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, with headquarters in Miagao, Iloilo, in collaborating with residents to foster peace and order.

The initiative aims to address community concerns, especially in remote areas, emphasizing a proactive approach to safety and well-being. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)