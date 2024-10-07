Police arrest 11, seize P3-M 'shabu' in Western Visayas

IN A series of anti-drug operations in Western Visayas, police arrested 11 suspects and seized a total of 441 grams of suspected shabu worth around P3 million.

These coordinated efforts were conducted between October 3 at 6 a.m. and October 4, 2024, at 5:59 a.m., as part of the region’s ongoing crackdown against illegal drugs.

Of the 11 arrested, seven were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs), including a 21-year-old woman apprehended in Bacolod City. The remaining five were categorized as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement and community members in their continued fight against illegal drugs.

"These accomplishments are a testament to our strong partnership. With your support in our campaign, we can achieve more," Wanky said.

Wanky further encouraged police units to maintain the intensity of their operations and to continue engaging with the community to help identify individuals involved in illegal drug activities.

The Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) recorded the largest haul of suspected drugs, confiscating shabu worth approximately P1,632,000. The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) followed with a seizure amounting to P748,000, while the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) came in third with a total of P618,800.

One of the notable operations occurred in Barangay Banago, Bacolod City, where police arrested the 21-year-old suspect known by the alias "Inday."

The operation took place at around 10:00 p.m. on October 3. The suspect, classified as an HVI, was found with ten sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 80 grams and valued at P544,000.

“Despite our gains, we must maintain the intensity of our campaign and engage and solicit support from the community to identify those who are still involved in the illegal trade,” Wanky said.

The suspects are currently in police custody and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)