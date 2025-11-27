Police arrest 2 drug suspects in separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo

POLICE arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in separate buy-bust operations in New Lucena and Sara, Iloilo, resulting in the seizure of an estimated 475 grams of shabu on November 24, 2025.

The operations were conducted by units under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) in Barangay Dawis, New Lucena, at 8:30 a.m., and in Barangay Aldeguer, Sara, at 6:04 p.m.

In New Lucena, police arrested alias Marj, 45, a resident of Mina, Iloilo, who was tagged as an HVI. The buy-bust operation was conducted by the New Lucena Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Ippo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit–Special Operations Group Team 1.

Recovered from the suspect were seventeen heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 55 grams, along with non-drug items.

He is now under the custody of the New Lucena MPS and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, which carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

In Sara, police arrested a Barangay Kagawad identified as alias Rey, 60, also tagged as an HVI, during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Sara MPS, Provincial Drug Enforcement Team 3, Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Western Visayas.

Authorities recovered twenty heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied bags of suspected shabu weighing about 420 grams, a homemade 5.56 caliber pistol, ten live rounds, and other non-drug items.

The suspect was detained at the Sara MPS and will face charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165, as well as charges under RA 10591.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating team.

“The successful seizure of illegal drugs and the arrest of the suspect underscore the strong partnership between the PNP and the community. This positive outcome reflects the dedication of our police officers, who continue to work tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods safe, as well as the unwavering support and vigilance of our citizens," Ligan said.

"Together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to combat illegal drugs and sustain a peaceful, drug-free environment for all,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)