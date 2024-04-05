Police arrest 2 HVIs, seize over P500,000 worth of shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in Iloilo City and seized a significant amount of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P503,200 on April 4, 2024.

Arrested were alias Paul and alias Peter, 30-year-old twin brothers. The police identify them as HVIs.

A law enforcement operation was conducted in Barangay Infante, Molo District, Iloilo City, led by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit, Iloilo City Police Station 4, and the City Intelligence Unit.

The police arrested the suspects who allegedly conspired to sell a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu to a police poseur-buyer for marked money.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized a total of 11 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu. Also confiscated were P8,000 buy-bust money.

The suspects will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units under his command for their successful operation.

"Let's maintain our vigilance, dedication, and hard work. Together let us be committed to stopping the proliferation of illegal drugs that harm our youth and hinder community progress," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)