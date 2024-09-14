Police arrest 2, seize P856,000 'shabu' in Capiz

A JOINT operation by the Capiz Police Provincial Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (CPPO-DEU) led to the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVI) and the seizure of suspected illegal drugs and firearms in Roxas City, Capiz on September 13, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) Western Visayas, commended the CPPO-DEU for their successful operation.

"Keep up the good work. But conduct deeper investigation on this considering that there was a minor involved and a firearm was recovered. If evidence warrants that these two have cohorts, make an intelligence build-up and launch an operation against them," Wanky said.

During a raid at Barangay Loctugan, authorities apprehended the suspects, identified as 42-year-old John from Barangay Cabug-Cabug, President Roxas, Capiz, and a 16-year-old minor.

Authorities recovered 28 sachets or 126 grams of suspected shabu, a.45 caliber pistol, four live rounds of ammunition, and other drug paraphernalia.

The standard drug value of the suspected shabu is P856,000.

The suspects will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal firearm possession under the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013, currently in police custody. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)