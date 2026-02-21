Police arrest 3 HVIs, seize P1.7M in shabu in Iloilo City

POLICE arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized 260 grams of shabu worth P1,768,000 in two separate buy-bust operations in Iloilo City on February 19, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 director, commended the operating units for the coordinated anti-drug operations.

“This series of successful operations demonstrates our unwavering resolve to go after high-value drug personalities. By taking substantial quantities of shabu off the streets, we have disrupted the supply chain and protected countless families from its harmful effects," Ligan said.

The largest seizure took place at 6:56 p.m. in Barangay Sto. Niño Norte, Arevalo District, where police arrested alias Tol, 37, of Barangay 7, San Miguel, and alias Bords, 41, of Barangay Calajuan, Mandurriao District.

Operatives confiscated six sachets and two plastic bags of shabu weighing 180 grams valued at P1,224,000, along with buy-bust money. The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 6 led the operation with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 6, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit (Pdeg-SOU) 6, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

In a separate operation in Barangay Compania Central, Molo District, authorities arrested alias Jomar, 25, of Barangay Rizal, La Paz District.

Authorities recovered 16 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu weighing 80 grams with a value of P544,000, as well as buy-bust money. The RPDEU 6 led the operation with support from RIU 6, Pdeg-SOU 6, and ICPS 4 under Icpo.

The three suspects are in police custody and will face charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the operations are part of the intelligence-driven campaign of PRO 6 against high-value drug personalities in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)