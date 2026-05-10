Police arrest 3 top provincial most wanted persons in Iloilo

OPERATIVES from tracker teams in Dueñas, Passi City, and Barotac Viejo arrested three of Iloilo’s most wanted persons in separate operations on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The arrests are part of an intensified campaign by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo).

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo provincial director, said the police remain relentless in pursuing fugitives to ensure resident safety and maintain peace and order.

Razalan said the Ippo will continue the strong campaign against wanted persons to protect the people and keep the entire Province of Iloilo free from crime.

The highest-ranking arrest involved the province’s number one most wanted person, identified only as "Poloy," 47, a resident of Barangay La Fortuna, Barotac Viejo.

Members of the Barotac Viejo tracker team, led by Officer-in-Charge Police Captain Francis Batallones, apprehended the suspect at 9:10 a.m. in his home village.

Poloy was arrested on a warrant for robbery with homicide issued on May 4, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo. The court recommended a bail bond of P200,000 for his temporary liberty. He is currently in the custody of the Barotac Viejo Municipal Police Station (MPS).

In a separate operation, Dueñas MPS operatives led by Officer-in-Charge Police Captain Francis John Layog arrested the ninth provincial most wanted person, alias "Berto," 40, at 3:15 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion A, Dueñas.

Berto faces four counts of qualified rape and two counts of qualified sexual assault under the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 7610. The warrant was issued on May 4, 2026, by the Family Court, Branch 6, in Dumangas. No bail was recommended, and he is being held at the Dueñas MPS lock-up cell.

The 10th most wanted person, alias "Onyok," 35, a delivery rider from Passi City, was also apprehended. A tracker team led by Police Lieutenant Colonel German Magbanua arrested him at 3:48 p.m. in Magsaysay Village, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Onyok was served a warrant for the qualified rape of a minor. The warrant was issued on May 4, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 6 in Dumangas. No bail was recommended, and the suspect is detained at the Passi City Police Station.

The Ippo stated that these operations highlight the ongoing coordination with PRO 6 to track down fugitives. The campaign is a key component of an intensified drive to ensure public safety throughout Iloilo. (Leo Solinap)