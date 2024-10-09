Police arrest drug suspect, seize P3M shabu

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 450 grams of shabu worth P3 million in a drug bust in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District around 7:55 a.m. of October 9, 2024.

Mayor Jerry Treñas commended the Icpo for its success in curbing illegal drugs in the city.

"We cannot praise the Icpo enough for their efforts. This morning's operation in Barangay Bakhaw resulted in the confiscation of nearly half a kilo of shabu, with a street value of over P3 million. We stand with the police in ensuring a safer, drug-free Iloilo City," Treñas said.

He emphasized the city's commitment to supporting the Icpo's initiatives in the fight against illegal drugs and other criminal activities.

“I commend the leadership of Police Captain Val Cambel, station commander of Iloilo City Police Station 10, and his assistant, Police Lieutenant Cosmeflor Marco Jr. Their efforts, under the supervision of Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada, have resulted in this successful drug operation. Their dedication in protecting our city from the scourge of illegal drugs is truly commendable,” Treñas said.

The mayor supports Iloilo City's efforts to ensure a safer, drug-free city, saying the government will continue to support their initiatives.

"Let us continue working together para sa kaUSWAGan sang Syudad sang Iloilo," Treñas said.

The suspect, identified as alias Onald or Naldo, 34, from Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, was apprehended by operatives of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 led by Police Captain Val Cambel, officer-in-charge, and Police Lieutenant Cosmeflor Marco Jr., assistant station commander.

Naldo faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition), following the discovery of a .38 caliber revolver and live ammunition in his possession.

The arrest was the result of a planned anti-drug operation conducted by ICPS10's Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), during which two body-worn cameras were used to record the proceedings.

Along with the shabu, the police recovered a .38 caliber revolver, buy-bust money amounting to P12,000, and several non-drug items.

Naldo is currently in the custody of ICPS 10, pending the filing of appropriate charges.

In related operations, the Icpo successfully apprehended seven other drug personalities in various parts of Iloilo City from 4 a.m. of October 7 to 4 a.m. of October 8, 2024.

These operations, conducted over a 24-hour period, led to the seizure of approximately 486 grams of shabu, with a total value of P3,304,800.

On October 7, the ICPS 1, led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III with the support from the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) Western Visayas and Maritime Police, arrested alias Lan, 46, in Barangay General Hughes, City Proper, for shabu worth P2,074,000.

Earlier that evening, at 8 p.m., another HVI, alias Neneng, 18, was arrested in Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, by the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) and ICPS 4.

Police recovered 170 grams of shabu with a street value of P1,156,000.

Additional arrests included three individuals apprehended in Barangay Bario Obrero, Lapuz District, at 9:58 p.m., with approximately six grams of shabu, valued at P40,800.

Meanwhile, a trisikad driver, alias Joel, 42, was arrested in Barangay Q. Abeto, Mandurriao District. Police confiscated two grams of suspected shabu, valued at P13,600.

At 11:58 p.m. of October 7, in Barangay Gloria, City Proper, the ICPS 7 arrested alias Nanu, 29, and recovered approximately three grams of shabu valued at P20,400.

Legada praised the officers for their relentless efforts.

"Every effort we make, no matter how small, contributes to a safer, drugfree environment for all. Let us remain focused, vigilant, and driven by our common goal to protect our loved ones and ensure a brighter tomorrow for a drug-free society," Legada said.

All the arrested suspects are currently detained and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)