Police arrest HVI in Iloilo buy-bust

POLICE arrested a high-value individual (HVI) during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) in Barangay Velasco, Lemery, Iloilo, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 120 grams of shabu, at 2:20 p.m. on November 29, 2025.

The suspect was identified alias Poloy, single, and a resident of Lemery, Iloilo.

Police recovered eight small heat-sealed sachets of shabu, buy-bust and boodle money, one black Bajaj single motorcycle, and one black coin purse from his possession.

The operation was carried out by the Lemery Municipal Police Station with support from the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Ippo Provincial Intelligence Unit, and the Ippo Provincial Drug Enforcement Team 3.

Police said Poloy is now in custody and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which imposes penalties including life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the operating teams for their coordinated effort during the buy-bust operation.

“Let this serve as a firm reminder that we will continue to intensify our operations, uphold the rule of law, and work tirelessly to ensure that Western Visayas remains a safer and drug-free region,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)