Police arrest Iloilo's 8th most wanted person

ILOILO City intelligence operatives, with support from local and regional police units, arrested Iloilo Province’s eighth most wanted for 17 counts of qualified theft in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The suspect, alias Flor, 34, single, from Barangay Napnapan, Tigbauan, Iloilo, was arrested on a warrant for 17 counts of qualified theft under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code.

he warrant, issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 37 Judge Marie Yvette Dedel Go, set a total bail of P680,000.

Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO), acknowledged the operating units for their role in locating and arresting the suspect.

“There is no safe place for fugitives. The Iloilo City Police Office will relentlessly pursue all those who evade the law until they are held accountable. This arrest underscores our firm commitment to a safer and just community,” Legada said.

She is now in the custody of Iloilo City Police Station 2 pending her turnover to the issuing court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)