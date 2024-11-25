Police arrest suspect in Silay City and high-value drug target in Iloilo

POLICE operations led to two significant arrests in the intensified campaigns of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) against illegal firearms and drugs on November 23, 2024.

In Barangay Lantad, Silay City, Negros Occidental, a 46-year-old man known as alias Benjie was apprehended at 10:25 a.m. during a search warrant operation conducted by the Silay Component City Police Station and the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) Intelligence Unit.

Authorities recovered a caliber .38 revolver, two live cartridges for the same caliber, and two live cartridges for a caliber .45 pistol.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Dawis, New Lucena, Iloilo, a buy-bust operation at 8 p.m. resulted in the arrest of alias Kanding, 50, a high-value individual (HVI) from Barangay Libo-o, Dingle, Iloilo.

Operatives from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Drug Enforcement Unit and the New Lucena Municipal Police Station (MPS) seized approximately 89 grams of suspected shabu worth P605,200.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended both operations and highlighted the importance of community involvement in maintaining peace and order.

"Let's maintain the intensity of our effort so that these loose firearms be accounted for and cannot be used in the commission of crimes," Wanky said regarding the Silay operation.

On the anti-drug operation, Wanky added, "This was the product of the people's vigilance in their locality. Thus, I urge everyone to report to the nearest police unit any information pertaining to individuals engaging in illegal drugs. Rest assured that your identity will be treated with utmost confidentiality."

The suspects are now in police custody, with the Silay City suspect facing charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act, and the New Lucena suspect charged under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)