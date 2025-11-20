Police arrests 10, seizes P1.5-million shabu in Estancia buy-bust

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested 10 illegal drug personalities and seized an estimated 221.74 grams of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia, Iloilo at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The suspects, a mix of high-value individuals (HVIs) and street-value individuals (SVIs), were taken into custody following intelligence-driven surveillance conducted by the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and its partner units.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operatives for their efforts.

“I commend our men and women on the ground for their diligence and determination. Rest assured, PRO 6 will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety of our communities. We call on the public to remain vigilant and to work hand in hand with us as we strengthen our campaign for a drug-free region,” Ligan said.

Arrested were:

• Alias Nonoy Dulom, 21, HVI, laborer, resident of Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia

• Alias Carvajal, 52, HVI, mechanic, resident of Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia

• Alias Seballos, 29, SVI, laborer, resident of Barangay 3, Victorias City, Negros Occidental

• Alias Onilan, 18, SVI, laborer, resident of Barangay Bayuyan, Estancia

• Alias Laban, 24, SVI, laborer, resident of Barangay Pa-on, Estancia

• Alias Relox, 36, SVI, laborer, resident of Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia

• Alias Gonzales, 29, SVI, driver, resident of Barangay Calapdan, Estancia

• Alias Amante, 31, newly identified SVI, jobless, resident of Barangay Calapdan, Estancia

• Alias Villarias, 24, newly identified SVI, helper, resident of Barangay Malayi-an, Ajuy, Iloilo

• Alias Damug, legal age, resident of Poblacion Zone 1, Estancia

Recovered from the suspects were eighteen heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu with a combined estimated weight of 221.74 grams, along with buy-bust money and several non-drug items used in the illegal drug trade.

All arrested individuals and the confiscated evidence are now under the custody of the Estancia MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

They will be charged with violations of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PRO 6 reported that its operation is part of a continuous campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas, emphasizing intelligence gathering, coordinated law enforcement, and community cooperation. They acknowledged the vital role of public support in combating drug-related issues and reaffirmed their commitment to intelligence-driven efforts to dismantle local drug groups in the region.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended Estancia police for the arrest of the nine drug suspects, saying their accomplishment reflected the dedication of Iloilo police and the support of the community.

“Ang madinalag-on nga operasyon sang Estancia MPS batok sa ilegal nga droga, kag ang pagdakop sa siyam ka mga persona nga nadalahig sa sining ilegal nga hilikuton, nagapamatuod sang dedikasyon sang aton Ilonggo Cops kag sang aton komunidad. Ginapasalamatan gid naton ang padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton pumuluyo sa pagprotekta sang aton probinsya batok sa ilegal nga droga,” Razalan said.

(The successful operation of the Estancia MPS against illegal drugs, and the arrest of nine persons involved in this illegal activity, testifies to the dedication of our Ilonggo Cops and our community. We are grateful for the continued trust and support of our people in protecting our province against illegal drugs.)

According to police, the operation stemmed from reports of residents in Estancia, Iloilo. Five months of validation confirmed that the suspects were involved in distributing illegal drugs sourced from Roxas City and Iloilo City and selling them within the municipality. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)