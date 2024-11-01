Police chief inspects cemeteries, transportation hubs in Iloilo for All Saints’ Day

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Jack Wanky led a security assessment tour across Iloilo City and nearby areas in Iloilo on Friday, November 1, 2024, to ensure public safety during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Wanky, accompanied by Iloilo City Police Office Director Kim Legada, and Iloilo Police Provincial Office Director Bayani Razalan, and their team, concentrated on areas where there was a high public turnout.

Wanky and Legada said police visibility and crowd control measures were heightened to accommodate the influx of visitors paying respects to their departed loved ones.

“Our goal is to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment for families celebrating the holiday,” Wanky said, emphasizing the priority of public safety.

The inspection continued at the Ceres Liner terminal in Barangay Kamalig in Jaro District.

With increased traveler volume during the holiday, PRO 6 deployed additional personnel to assist with crowd management and ensure orderly operations at the terminal.

The final destination of the tour was the Dumangas port in Iloilo. Wanky and Razalan said this port serves as a gateway for travelers heading to other provinces, and officers conducted checks to ensure that all security protocols were in place, aiming to facilitate smooth and safe travel for holiday-goers.

“The priority is to ensure peace and order during this season, ensuring safety for individuals while respecting their loved ones,” Wanky said during the inspection.

The PRO 6 is deploying 1,900 officers to ensure public safety during All Saints' and All Souls' Days, including cemeteries, transport terminals, and ports. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)