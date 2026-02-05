Police chiefs in Western Visayas test negative for illegal drugs

ALL 110 city and municipal chiefs of police in Western Visayas tested negative for illegal drugs following a mandatory drug test conducted on February 2, 2026, reinforcing the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas’ (PRO 6) commitment to integrity, discipline, and credible public service.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the results affirm the principle that police leaders must lead by example and remain beyond reproach while performing their duties.

“The negative results reflect the professionalism and discipline of our police leaders. Integrity is non-negotiable in the police service, and this activity sends a clear message that those entrusted with command positions must remain beyond reproach,” Ligan said.

“We will remain relentless in enforcing accountability within our ranks. A disciplined and trustworthy police force is essential to delivering responsive, people-centered policing to the communities we serve,” he added.

The drug screening covered all city and municipal chiefs of police across the region and was conducted in line with established Philippine National Police guidelines.

The activity formed part of the PNP’s continuing internal cleansing program and integrity-monitoring initiatives aimed at ensuring that police officers, particularly those in leadership positions, maintain the highest ethical standards.

Ligan said mandatory drug testing is not merely a compliance requirement but a critical measure to sustain public trust and ensure that police leadership remains credible in the campaign against illegal drugs.

He stressed that police commanders are expected to embody discipline and professionalism, as their conduct directly affects the organization’s credibility and effectiveness.

The PRO 6 regional director said the command will continue to implement regular and random drug testing, alongside other integrity-building measures, to maintain a drug-free police organization.

These initiatives are intended to strengthen internal discipline, promote transparency, and reinforce accountability within the police force.

PRO 6 reiterated its support for the Philippine National Police focus agenda of “Bagong PNP Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” emphasizing its commitment to ensuring that police services in Western Visayas remain professional, transparent, and worthy of public confidence.

According to PRO 6, sustaining a drug-free police leadership is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring effective law enforcement operations, particularly in the government’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality.

The command said it will continue to enforce policies that promote integrity and ethical conduct at all levels of the organization.

The regional police office said the successful completion of the mandatory drug testing among all chiefs of police underscores its resolve to uphold discipline within the ranks and ensure that police leaders are fit to lead, both morally and professionally, as they serve their respective communities across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)