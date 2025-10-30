Police deploys 800 personnel for Undas 2025 in Iloilo Province

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) has activated its security and public safety operations for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day (Undas) 2025 across Iloilo Province.

“We are fully committed to ensuring a safe, peaceful, and meaningful Undas through proactive security measures and strong community partnership,” )," Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, Ippo chief, said.

With the expected influx of visitors to cemeteries, columbaria, churches, terminals, tourist sites, and other crowded areas from October 29 to November 3, 2025, the Ippo has mobilized more or less 800 personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), along with force multipliers and volunteer groups, to ensure peace and order during the holiday period.

Police Assistance Desks have been established in cemeteries, transportation hubs, and major routes throughout the province. The Ippo will also intensify patrol operations, strictly enforce checkpoints, and maintain Quick Response Teams on standby for any emergencies.

Police stations are directed to coordinate closely with local government units, national government agencies, and civic organizations to sustain smooth operations and effective communication.

To maintain a solemn and orderly observance, the IPPO reminded the public that firearms, bladed weapons, alcoholic beverages, gambling, and loud music or videoke systems are strictly prohibited in cemeteries and memorial parks.

Residents are also advised to plan their visits early, secure personal belongings, comply with local regulations, and report any suspicious activities or emergencies to the nearest Police Assistance Desk. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)