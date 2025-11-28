Police file complaint vs Iloilo suspect over school bomb threat

POLICE filed on Thursday, November 27, 2025, a complaint before the Iloilo City Prosecutor’s Office against a suspect identified only as alias Cate, of legal age and a resident of Iloilo City, for issuing a bomb threat at Ramon Avanceña National High School on November 18, 2025.

The case was filed for violations of Presidential Decree 1727, or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, after investigators confirmed that the threat had been circulated over social media.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Habawel, chief of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, said the filing was made possible through recovered digital evidence gathered from extensive cyber investigations.

“The filing became possible following the recovery of crucial digital evidence gathered through extensive social media and cyber investigations supported by the issuance of a cyber warrant and a tip from a concerned citizen,” Habawel said.

He added that technical support from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Western Visayas and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) in Western Visayas was instrumental in tracing the online activity linked to the threat.

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) said the bomb threat caused unnecessary fear and disrupted classes, leading to the immediate evacuation of students and personnel and a thorough security sweep of the school.

No explosive device was found.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, reminded the public that issuing bomb threats, whether as a prank or with malicious intent, is a serious offense that endangers communities and diverts vital government resources.

“We want to send a strong message: bomb threats made online or offline will never be treated lightly. Our cyber capabilities are continuously improving, and anyone who attempts to sow fear through false threats will be held accountable,” Ligan said.

He urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious online behavior to authorities through the 911 hotline or police hotlines:

• Aklan PPO: 0998-598-6108

• Antique PPO: 0998-598-6130

• Capiz PPO: 0918-962-6477

• Guimaras PPO: 0998-598-6180

• Iloilo PPO: 0999-529-8131

• Iloilo CPO: 0908-377-0194

• RMFB6: 0998-598-7409

• PRO6 Regional Hotline: 0998-598-6101

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)