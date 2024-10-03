Police in Western Visayas intensifies campaign vs illegal drugs, wanted persons

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has intensified its campaign against illegal drugs and wanted persons, resulting in significant arrests and drug seizures in a 24-hour operation from October 1 to 2, 2024.

In the anti-drug operations, PRO-Western Visayas seized approximately 330 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2,244,000 and arrested 16 individuals, including four high-value individuals (HVI) and the rest are street level individuals (SLIs).

Among the units, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) had the most significant drug haul, confiscating P816,000 worth of suspected shabu. The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) followed with P782,000 worth of seized drugs, while the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) recovered P340,000.

PRO-Western Visayas Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, commended the concerted efforts of the police, community, and other law enforcement agencies in eradicating illegal drugs.

“With our strong partnership we can clear and spare every communities from the menace of illegal drugs. Despite our accomplishments, we will continue to take proactive measures to fight and defeat this society’s problem,” Wanky said.

All arrested individuals will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a separate operation, PRO-Western Visayas apprehended 23 wanted persons, including two most wanted individuals.

The Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) made one arrest, Antique Police Provincial Office (Anppo) made three, Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) made one, Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) made one, Ippo made four, Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) made nine, BCPO made one, and Icpo contributed to the three arrests.

Wanky expressed gratitude to the community for providing information that led to the arrest of the wanted persons. He urged the public to continue supporting the police in their efforts to ensure safer and more secure communities.

“I would like to express our gratitude to the members of the community for providing us the necessary information leading to the arrest of these wanted persons. May you tirelessly support our police officers on the ground in our endeavors against all forms of illegal activities in ensuring every community safer and secure,” Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)