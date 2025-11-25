Police in Western Visayas seize over half a kilo 'shabu' in separate buy-bust

POLICE arrested five individuals, including a high-value individual (HVI), and seized more than half a kilo of substance believed to be shabu in two separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo Province on November 20 and 21, 2025.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director, Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, said the operations were conducted to suppress the continued presence of illegal drugs in the region.

“I commend the exemplary dedication and swift action of our operating unit. This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment of PRO 6 to intensify our anti-illegal drug campaign and protect our communities from the harm brought by these substances,” Ligan said. He added, “I also urge the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting our efforts, as together we strengthen our stand for a safer, more peaceful, and drug-free Western Visayas.”

The authorities first arrested four drug suspects—alias Gil, 42; alias Jon, 37; alias John, 19; and alias Arnel, 17—in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Barangay Acuit, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, at around 8:44 p.m. on November 20, 2025.

Police seized approximately 220 grams of suspected shabu; 15 heat-sealed sachets and two knot-tied large sachets of suspected shabu; a homemade M14 rifle; three cartridges; two weighing scales; buy-bust money; and various drug paraphernalia. All suspects, residents of Barotac Nuevo, are facing charges for violations of Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act (RA) 9165. Jon, who was found in possession of the firearm, will also face charges under RA 10591.

In a separate operation at around 1:25 a.m. on November 21, 2025, the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), together with the Regional Intelligence Division, Police Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, and Oton MPS, arrested an identified HVI in Barangay San Nicolas, Oton, Iloilo.

The suspect, alias Edward, 43, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Ilawud Poblacion, Barotac Nuevo, was apprehended after selling one sachet of suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer.

Police recovered around 350 grams of suspected shabu; nine transparent sachets; six knot-tied plastic bags of suspected shabu; buy-bust money; and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Ligan lauded the team, saying, “This successful operation is a testament to our strengthened coordination, intelligence work, and unwavering resolve to keep Western Visayas safe. We will continue to pursue drug personalities to protect our communities.”

The HVI is currently detained and will be charged with violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165.

PRO 6 said its campaign against illegal drugs will continue, “guided by professionalism, integrity, and service to the people of Western Visayas.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)