Police in Western Visayas seized P82-M 'illegal drugs,' 317 nabbed

A MONTHLONG anti-drug campaign by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) led to the seizure of approximately 12,066 grams of suspected shabu valued at P82 million and 2,013 grams of marijuana worth P241,000.

A total of 317 individuals were arrested in 246 operations conducted across the region between October 1 and October 31, 2024.

The arrests were distributed as follows:

- Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo): 104 arrests

- Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) : 82 arrests

- Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) : 62 arrests

- Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): 45 arrests

- Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) : nine arrests

- Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo): seven arrests

- Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo): four arrests

- Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO): two arrests

- Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) : two arrests

Leading with 104 arrests, Nocppo accounted for 32.7 percent of all apprehensions, followed by Icpo and BCPO, with 82 and 62 arrests, respectively.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, commended the efforts of unit commanders and their personnel for the achievements in the fight against illegal drugs.

“These figures are the result of your commitment in our campaign to rid our communities of the menace of illegal drugs. Moreover, maintain your good rapport with community members and strengthen collaboration with other agencies. With them at our side, surely, we can spare our communities from the peril of illegal drugs,” Wanky said.

The apprehended suspects are now facing charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)