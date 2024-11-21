Police in Western Visayas seizes P3.3-M 'shabu,' arrests 13 suspects in drug busts

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized 236 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.6 million and arrested 11 individuals during anti-illegal drug operations from 6 a.m. on November 20 to 5:59 a.m. on November 21, 2024.

Among those arrested, three were tagged as high-value individuals (HVI), while eight were street-level targets.

The operations yielded the following contributions per unit:

- Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo): P1,135,600 worth of suspected shabu from five operations and six arrests.

- Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo): P340,000 worth of illegal drugs from one operation with one arrest.

- Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO): Two arrests.

- Negros Occidental Police Office (Nocppo): One arrest.

- Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO): One arrest.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the ongoing anti-drug efforts. "These accomplishments are the result of the collective effort of the community, other law enforcement agencies, and the police," Wanky said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement operations in Iloilo resulted in the seizure of more than P1.7 million worth of suspected shabu and the arrests of two HVI in separate incidents.

The first operation took place on November 19, 2024, at 4:25 p.m. at Yulo-Arroyo, City Proper District, Iloilo City. Police operatives arrested alias Mar, a 31-year-old resident of Barangay 18 A, Victorias City, Negros Occidental. Approximately 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000 were confiscated.

The operation involved the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1, supported by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6), the Philippine National Police's Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG-SOU 6), and the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Wanky commended the team for their efforts, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance.

"We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their respective localities," Wanky said.

The second operation occurred on November 21, 2024, at 5:45 a.m. in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo. Police, led by the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Ippo Drug Enforcement Unit, implemented a search warrant and confiscated 200 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,360,000.

The suspect, alias Rod, 34, is now in police custody. Eight plastic sachets containing the illegal substance were recovered.

All suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)