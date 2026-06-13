Police: Independence Day celebration in Western Visayas peaceful, orderly

THE 128th Philippine Independence Day commemoration across Western Visayas on June 12, 2026, was peaceful and orderly as ceremonial activities, flag-raising rites, wreath-laying ceremonies, peaceful rallies, and other Independence Day events were successfully conducted throughout the region, according to the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, credited the successful observance to the combined efforts of law enforcement agencies, local government units, partner agencies, force multipliers, and the public.

“The peaceful and orderly observance of Independence Day in Western Visayas reflects our collective commitment to public safety. We thank our personnel, partner agencies, local government units, and the public for their cooperation and support,” Tuaño said.

The regional police office reported that extensive security preparations were carried out before the celebration to ensure the safety of participants and the smooth conduct of activities across the six provinces and highly urbanized cities in the region.

Authorities attributed the peaceful observance to early security planning, strategic deployment of personnel, strengthened coordination with local government units and partner agencies, and the cooperation of residents who participated in the Independence Day activities.

To secure the celebration, PRO 6 mobilized a total of 5,292 security personnel throughout Western Visayas. The deployment included 4,430 Philippine National Police personnel, 101 personnel from other concerned government agencies, and 761 force multipliers.

Police officers and security personnel were strategically positioned in ceremonial venues, public areas, transportation terminals, major thoroughfares, and other convergence points to maintain police visibility, manage traffic flow, provide public assistance, and ensure immediate response to any incident that might arise.

The security measures were implemented as thousands of residents, government officials, students, civic organizations, and members of various sectors joined Independence Day programs held in different parts of Western Visayas.

No major untoward incident was reported during the commemoration, allowing government-led activities and public gatherings to proceed without disruption.

Tuaño also recognized the dedication of police personnel and other security forces who remained on duty during the holiday to safeguard the public and ensure the orderly conduct of activities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)