Police lead successful ‘Birada Semana’ operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas conducted a weeklong intensified anti-crime campaign dubbed "Birada Semana" from April 4 to 14, 2024, resulting in significant accomplishments across the region.

Targeted operations by police have been yielding positive results in combating crime and ensuring public safety.

﻿* Wanted Persons: 217 operations led to the arrest of 223 wanted individuals, including 37 most wanted persons and 186 as other wanted persons.

* Loose Firearms: 19 operations led to the arrest of 20 individuals and the surrender or recovery of 166 firearms and 20 explosives.

* Illegal Gambling: 50 operations yielded the arrest of 144 individuals and the confiscation of bet money amounting to P43,982.

* Illegal Drugs: 69 operations resulted in the apprehension of 93 drug suspects and the confiscation of approximately 2,386 grams of shabu with an estimated drug price of P16,224,000.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended all officers and commanders for their dedication and achievements during the campaign.

"I appreciate your hard work, commitment, and perseverance towards your respective duties. Truly, when we work together, we can accomplish great things," Wanky said.

Wanky emphasized the police force's unwavering commitment to fighting crime.

"We are sending a strong message to those individuals engaging in illegal activities that we will not stop; we will go further in our mandate to fight criminality here in our region," Wanky said.

The regional director also expressed gratitude to the community for their ongoing support.

"Maraming salamat din sa ating mga kababayan na patuloy na sumusuporta sa ating kapulisan para sa ikapayapa ng ating mga komunidad. Sana po ay hindi kayong magsasawa na tulungan at suportahan kami," Wanky said.

(Many thanks also to our countrymen who continue to support our police force for the peace of our communities. I hope you will not get tired of helping and supporting us.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)