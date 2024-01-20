Police nab 2 HVIs, seize P1.9 million in shabu in Jaro

POLICE arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in Barangay Arguelles, Jaro, Iloilo City during a crackdown on illegal drugs on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The operation Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICPO-CDEU) led to the seizure of approximately 280 grams of a substance suspected to be shabu, with an estimated street value of P1,904,000 at 3:50 p.m.

A police sting operation caught 34-year-old alias Long Hair, a firing range staff member from Barangay Arguelles, Jaro, and 37-year-old alias Mike, a call center agent from Barangay Balabago, Jaro.

According to the police report, the suspects were apprehended while allegedly conspiring to sell a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing the white crystalline substance believed to be shabu to an undercover police officer.

The police recovered various items during the operation, including the sachet sold in the buy-bust, 10 additional sachets suspected of containing shabu, another knot-tied sachet with a similar substance, and P12,000 in buy-bust money.

The haul also included a sling bag, a cellular phone, a holster, two magazines, fourteen live ammunition and a Caliber .45 Armscor.

Arrested individuals face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, expressed appreciation for the dedication and swift action of the Iloilo City Police in combating illegal drug activities.

“This operation underscores the commitment of the police to combat illegal drug activities, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community,” he said. (SunStar Philippines)