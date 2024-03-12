Police nab high-value drug suspect, seize close to P900,000 shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three individuals and confiscated P965,600 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations conducted in Iloilo City and San Miguel and Oton towns from March 10 to 11, 2024.

On March 11, 2024, around 9 p.m., the Iloilo City Police Station 1 nabbed a high-value individual (HVI) named alias Ricardo, 47, a tricycle driver, in Barangay Tanza Esperanza, City Proper, Iloilo City.

Ricardo previously surrendered during the Tokhang campaign.

Seized from him were 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu worth P455,600, buy-bust money, a homemade pistol without a serial number, shotgun shells, and various non-drug related items.

Around 2:40 a.m. of March 11, authorities apprehended another HVI in Barangay Pakiad, Oton.

The suspect was identified as alias Nemesio, 33, of Barangay Jibolo, Janiuay, Iloilo. He sold shabu to an undercover officer.

Confiscated from him were a total of 55 grams of shabu with a street value of P374,000, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

On March 10, around 7:30 p.m., police conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Jose, San Miguel, Iloilo that led to the arrest of alias Glenn and the seizure of approximately 20 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P136,000.

Authorities also confiscated a plastic sachet containing shabu (buy-bust item), nine additional plastic sachets believed to contain the illegal substance, buy-bust money, and other drug paraphernalia.

The arrested individuals will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO6, said the police conducted the operations to eliminate illegal drugs from communities, emphasizing their commitment to creating a safer environment for future generations. (Leo Solinap)