Police nab Iloilo City's 8th most wanted for kidnapping

THE Iloilo City Police Station 3 (Icpo 3) in Jaro successfully apprehended the eighth most wanted person in Iloilo City for kidnapping in Barangay Ungka, Jaro on January 30, 2024.

The operation has been seen as a significant achievement in the fight against crime in Iloilo City.

The suspect, Gilgar, was arrested based on a warrant issued by Judge Nestle Amparo Go of Branch 24, Regional Trial Court 6th Judicial Region in Iloilo City.

The warrant was granted on January 9, 2024, and the suggested bail amount was P300,000.

Gilgar was placed under the custody of the Jaro Police Station while he goes through the booking process before his court date for the still-open case.

Police Brigadier General Sidney Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the Icpo and Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) in apprehending the suspect.

He expressed gratitude toward the officers involved and assured the public that PRO 6 will continue apprehending more individuals involved in criminal activities.

"I reassured the public that PRO 6 will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend all wanted persons, delivering justice to those who have fallen victim to criminalities," Villaflor said. (Leo Solinap)