Police nab man with P408,000 worth of shabu

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested a man identified only as alias Toto, 37, during an anti-illegal drug operation in Iloilo City that resulted in the seizure of around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 at 10:51 p.m. on May 19, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating personnel for the successful operation and reiterated the intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“This successful operation reflects the dedication and vigilance of our personnel in ensuring a safer and drug-free community. We will continue to strengthen our anti-illegal drug operations and urge the public to remain cooperative and vigilant in the fight against illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

The suspect, a resident of Zone 1, Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City, was arrested following an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by personnel of ICPS 2.

Prior to the operation, police conducted about three weeks of monitoring and surveillance on the suspect, who was allegedly involved in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City.

Recovered during the operation were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu and marked buy-bust money.

Authorities estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to weigh around 60 grams with a Standard Drug Price of P408,000.

The arrested suspect is now under the custody of ICPS 2 and is set to face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)