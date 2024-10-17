Police nabbed over 400 law violators in Western Visayas, seized P22-M 'shabu'

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas concluded a weeklong series of anti-criminality and law enforcement operations from October 7 to 13, 2024, resulting in the arrest of 475 law violators across the region.

These operations targeted various criminal activities, including illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal firearms, and illegal gambling.

The region-wide police operations, which encompassed a total of 337 initiatives, yielded significant results:

-- 107 individuals were apprehended in connection with illegal drugs. Of these, 22 were identified as high-value targets, while the remaining 85 were street-level offenders. The police seized 3,234 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱21,992,000 and 10 grams of marijuana valued at ₱1,200.

-- 190 wanted persons were arrested, including 34 classified as most wanted individuals, as a result of 188 regional police operations.

-- 24 individuals were arrested for possessing loose firearms.

-- 154 individuals were apprehended in connection with illegal gambling activities in the region.

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the police units for their tireless efforts and the community’s cooperation in providing critical information that led to the success of the operations.

“These statistics are a testament to the patience and dedication of our personnel and their unit commanders in fulfilling their sworn duties, as well as the vital information provided by the community that contributed to these successful law enforcement operations,” Wanky said. “I urge everyone to continue supporting our peace and order initiatives to ensure that Western Visayas remains safe and progressive.”

The suspects are now in police custody, facing appropriate charges based on their respective offenses. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)