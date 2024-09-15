Police nabs 9 drug suspects, seizes P760,000 'shabu'

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas conducted successful anti-illegal drug operations in Western Visayas, resulting in the arrest of nine suspects and the seizure of P760,000 worth of suspected shabu.

From September 14 to 15, 2024, these operations took place throughout the region.

Among the arrested individuals were two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seven street-level individuals (SLIs).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) have all arrested and seized shabu worth P649,000, P54,000, P41,000, and P20,000 respectively.

The Ippo made the largest single drug seizure, arresting alias Binoy and confiscating approximately 79.7 grams of shabu worth P541,960. The arrest was made on September 14, 2024, in Barangay Tingui-an, Balasan, Iloilo.

Brigadier General Jack L. Wanky, regional director of PRO in Western Visayas Police, praised the operatives for their dedication and commitment in the fight against illegal drugs.

"These outputs are a manifestation of everyone's dedication and concern towards the problem of illegal drugs. Together with the community and other law enforcement agencies, we can accomplish great things towards our goal of cleansing every community not just of illegal drugs but with other forms of illegal activities," Wanky said.

The arrested individuals will face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)