Police net 96 in anti-drug operations, seize P27.1M shabu

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) apprehended 96 individuals and seized around four kilograms of shabu worth P27,191,160 during 74 anti-illegal drug operations conducted from April 1 to 15, 2026, across Western Visayas as part of intensified efforts to curb illegal drug activities.

PRO 6 Director Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended police units for their accomplishments, saying, “The illegal drugs we seized could have further worsened the situation in our communities and contributed to more crimes and instability. Rest assured, PRO 6 remains steadfast and will continue to act decisively as we work toward a safer, drug-free region.”

He emphasized the necessity of cooperation from all individuals, urging the public and local partners to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly.

He highlighted that public support is crucial for collaborative efforts aimed at safeguarding communities in challenging times.

Records showed that of the 96 arrested individuals, 29 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 67 were identified as street-value individuals (SVIs).

Authorities also confiscated about three grams of marijuana during the operations.

Among the police units, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) recorded the highest volume of illegal drugs seized, totaling 2,264 grams of shabu, along with 30 arrests.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas (RPDEU 6) followed with 945 grams of shabu seized and seven individuals apprehended.

The Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) reported 592 grams of illegal drugs confiscated and 41 arrests, contributing significantly to the region’s anti-drug campaign.

Other police units across Western Visayas also supported the operations, which were driven by intelligence monitoring and coordination with partner agencies and community informants.

Ligan said the accomplishments reflect the sustained commitment of the police force to safeguard communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs.

He also urged local government units, barangay officials, and residents to continue supporting law enforcement efforts.

All arrested individuals will face charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)