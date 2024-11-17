Police net P1.17 million illegal drugs in separate Iloilo operations

POLICE seized nearly P1.17 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrested four suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVI), in two separate anti-drug operations in Iloilo on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

The first operation, conducted by the Pototan Municipal Police Station’s (MPS) Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) at 6:20 p.m. in Barangay Palaguia, Pototan, resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

An HVI, alias Rey, 48, and a street-level Individual (SLI), alias Naldo, 20, both from Barangay Intaluan, Pototan, were apprehended.

Police recovered approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P680,000. Also confiscated were a .45 caliber pistol and seven live cartridges.

“This action clearly shows that your police are serious about stopping the illegal drug problem in our communities,” said Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Regional Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky.

In a separate operation at 10:50 p.m., the Oton MPS apprehended two women in Barangay Poblacion South, Oton. A HVI, alias Cutie, 40, and her accomplice, alias Ice, 37, were caught with approximately 72 grams of suspected shabu valued at P489,600.

The suspects from both operations were charged with violations of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Pototan suspects also face charges under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan lauded the efforts of the operating teams and the active involvement of concerned citizens in the community.

“These recent operations demonstrate that the Ilonggo cops are committed to their mission of eradicating illegal drugs in our beloved Iloilo,” Razalan said.

Razalan warned individuals involved in drug-related activities that they will continue to be pursued until they cease their operations. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)