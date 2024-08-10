Police net P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in separate operations

JOINT police operatives from various units in Western Visayas have seized a total of P1.7 million worth of suspected illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations conducted in Antique, Iloilo and Iloilo City, from August 8 to 9, 2024.

In the first operation on August 8, 2024, at 1:31 p.m., the Antique Police Provincial Office’s (Antppo) Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) apprehended three individuals, including a high-value target, in Barangay Poblacion 2, Hamtic, Antique.

Authorities confiscated approximately 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000.

At 3:28 p.m., the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDU) Western Visayas conducted an operation in Barangay Tanza Baybay, City Proper District, Iloilo City, resulting in the arrest of two high-value targets.

Operatives seized around 75 grams of suspected shabu valued at P510,000, along with dried marijuana leaves.

On August 9, 2024, at 7:44 a.m., a joint operation by the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Iloilo Police Provincial Office's (Ippo) Provincial Intelligence Unit (Piu) led to the arrest of a high-value individual in Barangay Purok 4, Pavia, Iloilo.

Authorities confiscated approximately 110 grams of suspected shabu worth P748,000 during the implementation of a search warrant.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, pledges to uphold safety and well-being of the Iloilo people, expressing gratitude for their continued support and cooperation.

“This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and vigilance of your Ilonggo cops in our ongoing campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to intensify our efforts to rid our communities of these harmful substances and hold accountable those who seek to profit from this illegal trade,” Razalan said.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the police units involved in the successful operations.

"Congratulations and keep up the good work. Continue the intensity of our campaign and look for the cohorts of these suspects and subject them to law enforcement operation if evidence warrants," Wanky said.

Wanky stated the arrest demonstrates the dedication and commitment to their duty.

"Continue working closely with other law enforcement agencies and the community as we aim to cleanse our community from the menace of illegal drugs," he added.

The arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

From August 1–7, 2024, PRO-Western Visayas conducted 54 anti-illegal drug operations, resulting in the seizure of 759 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P5.1 million and the arrest of 70 individuals. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)