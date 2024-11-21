Police operation leads to arrest of Iloilo City’s 'most wanted'

THE Iloilo City Police (ICPO) recently apprehended two of the city's most wanted criminals in separate operations on November 19 and 20, 2024, underscoring the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to address crime in the area.

The first arrest took place on November 19, when the Iloilo City Police Intelligence Unit, with support from Stations 1 and 2 and the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC), captured alias Ayi, a 40-year-old man from Barangay McArthur, La Paz. He was ranked as the city's ninth most wanted person. Ayi was apprehended at 9:10 a.m. in Barangay San Agustin, City Proper District.

Ayi faces charges under Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act of 1992. Bail for his case was set at P200,000.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, Director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the operation.

"This arrest demonstrates our continued commitment to apprehending wanted individuals in the region,” said Wanky.

The following day, November 20, police nabbed alias Aron, 35, who ranked eighth on the city’s most wanted list. Aron, a Church pastor, was arrested in Barangay Oñate de Leon, Mandurriao District.

Aron faces charges of acts of lasciviousness and child abuse under Republic Act 7610. He was arrested under a warrant issued by Judge Regina Centenera Galang-Guarin of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 30, Iloilo City. The court set bail at P200,000 for the lasciviousness charge and P80,000 for the child abuse charge.

ICPO Director Colonel Kim Legada commended the team for their persistence in bringing justice to vulnerable victims.

The November 19 operation also resulted in 31 other arrests across the region, including four individuals listed as most wanted.

Both suspects are now in police custody, where they will undergo processing before being transferred to the appropriate courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)