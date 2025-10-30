Police, PDEA lead 'Oplan Harabas' to ensure drug-free transport sector in Iloilo

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), under the leadership of Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, joined the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Western Visayas (PDEA 6) in conducting “Oplan Harabas” on October 29, 2025, at the People’s Terminal in Pavia, Iloilo.

The joint operation aimed to promote road safety and maintain a drug-free transport sector by conducting random drug testing among drivers and conductors of public utility jeepneys and buses. The activity was carried out in coordination with the Land Transportation Office in Western Visayas (LTO 6), Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, and Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Razalan said the initiative demonstrates the government’s unified commitment to ensuring commuter safety and preventing road accidents related to drug use and unsafe driving. He emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between agencies in upholding law enforcement and public welfare across the province.

“Ang Iloilo Police Provincial Office hugot nga naga-suporta sa mga inisyatibo kag lihuk para malikawan ang mga aksidente kag matapna ang paggamit sang iligal nga droga. Magbinuligay kita para sa malinong kag matawhay nga probinsiya,” Razalan said.

(The Iloilo Police Provincial Office strongly supports initiatives and activities to prevent accidents and curb the use of illegal drugs. Let's work together for a peaceful and orderly province.)

He further affirmed that the Ippo remains dedicated to pursuing continuous anti-drug operations and awareness campaigns that contribute to the safety, discipline, and well-being of Iloilo residents.

The “Oplan Harabas” initiative forms part of the Philippine government’s wider anti-drug campaign, which prioritizes safety in public transportation by ensuring that drivers and operators are fit and drug-free while on duty. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)