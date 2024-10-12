Police raid nets P1.1 million in counterfeit cigarettes in Iloilo City

POLICE authorities in Iloilo City seized counterfeit cigarette products worth P1.1 million in a raid in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Tabuc Suba, La Paz District, and arrested a businessman suspected of running the illegal trade on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Law enforcement officers confiscated numerous counterfeit cigarettes during the operation, including six master cases, five reams, and six packs of Mighty Green; one master case and 37 reams of Camel cigarettes; six master cases and seven reams of Marvel Green; five master cases, 28 reams and six packs of Winston Red; and nine packs of Marvel Red cigarettes.

The operation was led by City Police Director Colonel Kim Legada and the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Iloilo City Police. It was conducted under a search warrant for violations of the "Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines" (Republic Act No. 8293), specifically Sections 155 (Infringement), 168 (Unfair Competition), and 169 (False Designation of Origin).

Legada supervised the operation at 5:30 a.m., which involved the CIU led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Dante Tayco, Police Lieutenant Herald Quiambao, Deputy CIU, and members of the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMFC) and ICMFC Swat Team led by Police Lieutenant Leo Angelo Castro, who executed the warrant.

Lawyer Raoul Benedict Fernandez, the legal representative of the complainants Japan Tobacco Incorporated (JTI) and JT International S.A., also supported the police.

The Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 is currently holding the business owner, alias Rogel, awaiting formal charges. The CIU utilized body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and legal compliance.

"This operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting the public from illegal and harmful products. The Icpo remains committed to protecting the rights of legitimate businesses and ensuring the accountability of violators," Legada said.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his support for the operation, emphasizing the risks posed by counterfeit goods.

“This morning, our Icpo executed a significant operation, leading to the confiscation of counterfeit cigarettes valued at P1.1 million. This action shows our commitment to protecting the Ilonggos and legitimate businesses,” Treñas said.

Treñas urged intensified monitoring against counterfeit goods, citing intellectual property rights violations and health risks, and a commitment to marketplace integrity.

"I commend the Icpo under the direct supervision of Police Colonel Kim Legada and all involved units for their swift and effective response. I encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities related to counterfeit products so we can work in preserving the integrity of Iloilo City,” Treñas said.

The Icpo urges the public to report any illegal activities, particularly those related to counterfeit goods, to authorities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)