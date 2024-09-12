Police seize over P1-M 'shabu' in Western Visayas

The Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas has successfully conducted anti-illegal drug operations, seizing over P1 million worth of suspected shabu and arresting multiple individuals.

On September 11, 2024, the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Balabag, Pavia, Iloilo, resulting in the arrest of alias Dodoy.

Seized from the suspect was approximately 90 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated value of P612,000.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), pledged to uphold the safety and security of Iloilo Province, expressing gratitude for the community's support and cooperation.

“This successful operation reflects the dedication and vigilance of your Ilonggo cops in our ongoing fight against illegal drugs. We will persist in our efforts to rid our communities of these harmful substances and bring to justice those involved in this illegal trade. I call on everyone to continue supporting our cause,” Razalan said.

On the same day, a joint operation between the Culasi MPS Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - (PDEA) Antique seized 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000 in Barangay Esperanza, Culasi, Antique.

The suspect, alias Shawn, a 21-year-old resident of Barangay Lipata, was arrested.

In Negros Occidental, the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Police Station 2 also made a significant drug bust, seizing approximately 52 grams of suspected shabu worth P353,600 in Barangay 3, Bacolod City on September 10.

The suspect, alias Alfred, a 54-year-old resident of the barangay, was arrested.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, commended the efforts of the units involved in these operations. He urged them to continue their relentless pursuit of drug traffickers and involve the community in their efforts to eradicate illegal drug activities.

"I urge you to engage and involve the community and other stakeholders in your efforts to further determine if there are still individuals involved in the illegal activities in your area of jurisdiction," Wanky said.

The police regional director pledged to continue efforts to eliminate harmful substances in communities and bring those involved in illegal trade to justice, urging support from the public.

All arrested individuals will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)