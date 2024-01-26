Police seize over P2 million 'shabu' in Mandirriao, suspect detained

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas apprehended a high-value individual (HVI) and seized 320 grams of suspected shabu valued at P2.176 million in a recent operation in Iloilo City on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

The suspect, known by the alias Tatang, was captured at 7 p.m. in Mandurriao District, Iloilo City in Barangay PHHC Block 22.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), acting as the lead unit in collaboration with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Iloilo City Police Office 4 (ICPO4), ICPS5, Regional Mobile Unit 6 (RMU6), and

Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEU), executed the operation.

The arrest resulted in the recovery of several items, including a heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu (identified as the buy-bust item), seven similar sachets, three knot-tied sachets

containing illegal substances, buy-bust money, and other non-drug-related items.

The apprehended individual is currently under the custody of ICPS5, awaiting the formal processing of his case.

He faces charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the PRO-Western Visayas, expressed his satisfaction with the operation's outcome.

"Our commitment to eradicating the menace of illegal drugs remains steadfast, and we will continue to collaborate with our community partners to ensure a safer and drug-free Western Visayas," Villaflor said. (SunStar Philippines)