Police seize over P2M shabu, arrest 3 drug suspects

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) seized a total of P2,210,000 worth of shabu and arrested three high-value drug suspects in separate anti-illegal drug operations across Panay Island on March 8, 2024.

The largest haul came from Carles, Iloilo, where elements of the Carles Municipal Police Station, along with various police units, arrested alias Jan-Jan, 25, a high-value individual (HVI).

Authorities seized during the drug bust, conducted at 2:03 a.m. in Barangay Guinticgan, Carles, Iloilo, around 160 grams of shabu worth P1,088,000.

In Antique, the joint Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Antique Provincial Police Office PIU implemented a search warrant at 1:26 p.m. in Purok 1, Barangay 5, San Jose de Buenavista, resulting in the arrest of alias Nonoy, an unemployed HVI.

Authorities recovered a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, 21 large heat-sealed plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 105 grams and worth P714,000, and other drug paraphernalia from the suspect.

At 8 p.m., the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit, with the support of Iloilo City Police Station 3 and Iloilo Marpsta, conducted another drug bust, this time in Barangay Fatima, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The operation led to the arrest of HVI suspect alias Toto/Tisoy, 25. Seized from him 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000.

In total, 325 grams of shabu were confiscated from the arrested suspects.

The arrested individuals will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The confiscated drugs will undergo laboratory examination at the Regional Forensic Unit 6.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the operating units for their successful operations.

"I commend everyone for the commitment and dedication you have displayed for this huge accomplishment," Wanky said.

He emphasized the police force's unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and building safer communities. (Leo Solinap)