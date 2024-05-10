Police seize P1 million worth of shabu in Leganes buy-bust operation

THE Iloilo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Leganes Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended a high-value target (HVI) and seized approximately P1 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Cagamutan Sur, Leganes, Iloilo at 9:20 p.m Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Authorities apprehended a suspect identified as Boyet, 37, a resident of Barangay Cansilayan, Dumangas, Iloilo.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), said authorities confiscated more or less 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P1,020,000, along with other non-drug items.

"The arrest of the suspect and confiscation of a significant volume of illegal drugs serve as a major blow to the illegal drug trade in the province and the region as a whole," Razalan said in a statement.

Razalan said the Ilonggo police's commitment to combating illicit substances and criminal activities is evident in recent successful drug operations.

The suspect is currently under police custody facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)