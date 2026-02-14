Police seize P1.05M shabu in Iloilo stings

POLICE arrested three drug suspects and seized 155 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.05 million in separate buy-bust operations in Iloilo on February 11, 2026.

The operations in Passi City and the municipality of Lemery resulted in the recovery of illegal drugs with a total estimated value of P1,054,000.

In Lemery, personnel of the Lemery Municipal Council police station arrested a high-value individual identified as "Vince" at 2:45 p.m. in Barangay Gerongan. The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Provincial Intelligence Unit, 2nd Iloilo Police Mobile Force Company, and Ippo Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Team 3 supported the operation.

Vince, a resident of Barangay Dinginan, Roxas City, Capiz, yielded 65 grams of suspected shabu in 12 plastic sachets. Officers also recovered the buy-bust money.

In Passi City, operatives of the Passi City Police Station and Ippo DEU Team 2 arrested "Aldrin," a high-value individual, and "Rey," a street-level individual, at 5:20 p.m. in Barangay Gines Viejo.

Aldrin is a 50-year-old farmer from Barangay Gines Viejo, while Rey is a resident of Barangay Sablogon.

Police confiscated eight plastic sachets containing 90 grams of suspected shabu from the two suspects.

The three suspects are in police custody.

They face charges for violating Sections 5, 11, and 26 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas director, commended the operating units for the arrests.

“Illegal drugs destroy families and communities. We remain committed to keeping our communities safe, and public support is crucial in achieving a drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)