Police seize P1.1M illegal drugs, arrest 3 suspects

THREE drug trafficking suspects were arrested in Iloilo City following a coordinated sting operation on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Police seized 170 grams of shabu, a highly addictive methamphetamine, during a crackdown, with an estimated street value of P1,156,000.

The suspects, Sitang, Inday, and Roger, were apprehended during the operation launched at 1:10 p.m. in Zone 3, Barangay Tanza Esperanza, City Proper, Iloilo City.

The operation classified individuals, including Sitang as a high-value individual (HVI), and others as street-level individuals (SLIs), but the primary target, Yong-yong, remained at large.

The haul included various sachets containing the illegal substance, alongside buy-bust money and other items not related to drugs.

The joint effort by various law enforcement units, including the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 6 (RPDEU), Iloilo City Police Station 1 (Icpo), and Iloilo City Police Station-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-CDEU), successfully targeted a group operating in the City.

Following their arrest, the suspects were detained at ICPS1 and are currently facing charges under Republic Act 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, lauded the efforts of the involved units.

He emphasized their commitment to disrupting drug trafficking networks, stating: "Isa lamang itong patunay na ang inyong mga kapulisan ay nagtatrabaho at kumikilos para mapigilan ang paglaganap ng iligal na droga."

[This is just one proof that your police are working and acting to prevent the spread of illegal drugs.]

Villaflor stressed the importance of community cooperation, urging the public to remain vigilant and actively work with law enforcement agencies.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and collaborate with law enforcement to create a safer and drug-free community for everyone," he said. (Leo Solinap)