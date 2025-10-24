Police seize P1.2M 'shabu' in Iloilo, Capiz

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested, and an estimated 180 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1.2 million were seized in separate buy-busts conducted by the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) on October 22, 2025, in the provinces of Iloilo and Capiz.

In Iloilo, a joint team from the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested as alias Philip, 46, a resident of Barangay Anilao, Pavia, Iloilo.

The operation, conducted at around 9:04 p.m. in Barangay Tigum, Pavia, led to the recovery of twelve heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 120 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P816,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The suspect is now under the custody of Pavia MPS for the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. These offenses carry a penalty of life imprisonment to death and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

In a separate operation in Capiz, police arrested alias Norly, 50, a resident of Barangay Poblacion Norte, Ivisan, Capiz, during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) at around 1:23 p.m. The operation was led by the Capiz Provincial Police Drug Enforcement Unit (PPDEU), with support from the Ivisan MPS.

Recovered from the suspect’s possession were 14 sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 60 grams with an estimated worth of P408,000, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items. The arrested suspect is now detained at the Ivisan MPS for the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the PRO 6, commended the successful operations conducted by both provincial police offices and their supporting units.

“This operation is another clear message to those involved in the illegal drug trade — the PNP will not stop until our communities are free from the threats of dangerous drugs. We urge the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting our campaign for a drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

He added, “Our intensified operations against illegal drugs reflect our unwavering commitment to protect communities from the dangers of narcotics. This successful operation sends a clear message that PRO 6 will continue to pursue those involved in the illegal drug trade.”

PRO 6 emphasized that its units—including the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), and their respective Municipal Police Stations (MPS)—remain steadfast in their campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs. The operations were part of the intensified regional strategy under the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) anti-drug program, which aims to dismantle drug networks operating within Western Visayas.

Authorities continue to urge the public to report any illegal drug activities in their communities to help ensure a safer region. Both suspects are currently detained while their cases are being prepared for inquest proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)