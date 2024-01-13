Police seize P1.36 million worth of shabu in Mandurriao

ILOILO police seized over P1.3 worth of shabu during a search warrant in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City on Friday, January 12, 2024.

THE Iloilo City Police Station 5 (ICPS5) Drug Enforcement Team, backed by the Iloilo City Police Office-City Drug Enforcement Unit (ICPO-CDEU), executed Search Warrant No. 34-01-2024 in the barangay.

The warrant led to the successful arrest of an alias "Jim" and resulted in the confiscation of approximately 200 grams of a substance suspected to be shabu, with a street value estimated at P1,360,000.

The seized items included ten heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied packages containing a white crystalline substance, along with various non-drug items.

Following the arrest, the individual was informed of his rights and a detailed inventory of the confiscated.

Charges will be filed against him for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation 1, Series of 2002.

The seized drug items are set to be presented to the appropriate court and subsequently transferred to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit 6 for a comprehensive examination.

The arrested individual is currently held at the ICPS5 custodial facility.

Police Brigadier General Sidney N. Villaflor, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, commended the teams involved in the operation.

“I duly commend the dedicated efforts of the Iloilo City Police Station 5-Station Drug Enforcement Team and the City Drug Enforcement Unit for their successful execution of the search warrant leading to the apprehension of alias 'Jim' and the confiscation of P1.36 million worth of shabu. This operation underscores PRO6's steadfast commitment to eliminating the menace of illegal drugs in our region. We assure the public that we will continue to work tirelessly to maintain the safety and well-being of our communities," Villaflor said. (SunStar Philippines)